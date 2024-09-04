Avalanche (AVAX) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $212.13 Million

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion and $212.13 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for $21.38 or 0.00037853 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Avalanche has traded 12.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00006672 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00012750 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00007085 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003896 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000507 BTC.

About Avalanche

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 445,187,239 coins and its circulating supply is 405,184,139 coins. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

