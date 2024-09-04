Avalanche Hits Market Capitalization of $8.91 Billion (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. Avalanche has a total market cap of $8.91 billion and $189.19 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Avalanche has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for $21.98 or 0.00038022 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00006704 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00013130 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00006982 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00003932 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000508 BTC.

About Avalanche

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 445,187,239 coins and its circulating supply is 405,184,139 coins. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

