Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Bought by Cannon Global Investment Management LLC

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Avantor makes up approximately 3.3% of Cannon Global Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 11,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Avantor by 2.8% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Avantor by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 91,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 71,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 25,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Avantor in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Avantor in a report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Avantor from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.40.

Avantor Price Performance

NYSE:AVTR traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.00. 644,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,685,993. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.63 and a 200 day moving average of $24.17. Avantor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.63 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.32.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Avantor had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 5.28%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Research analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

