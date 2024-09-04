Aveo Capital Partners LLC Acquires 455 Shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC owned 1.64% of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF worth $3,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GBF. Destination Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 167,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,252,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 100,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,613,000 after acquiring an additional 29,174 shares in the last quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,259,000. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 10,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 9,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period.

Get iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA GBF opened at $105.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.17. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $96.03 and a 52-week high of $106.44.

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States dollar-denominated government, government-related and investment-grade the United States corporate bonds. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.