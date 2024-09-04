Aveo Capital Partners LLC Buys 855 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 254.3% in the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $253.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $247.98 and its 200 day moving average is $244.79. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $194.79 and a 12-month high of $258.29. The stock has a market cap of $65.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

