Aveo Capital Partners LLC Grows Holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 536,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,663 shares during the period. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF makes up about 1.6% of Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Aveo Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 1.79% of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF worth $13,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Beta Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,482,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $437,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 159,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 52,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,058,000.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF stock opened at $26.30 on Wednesday. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a 1 year low of $23.76 and a 1 year high of $26.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.70.

About PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

