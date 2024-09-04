Aveo Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC owned 0.37% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF worth $2,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 326,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,285,000 after purchasing an additional 77,514 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 1,760.9% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 59,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,548,000 after acquiring an additional 56,438 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,323,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 57,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,022,000 after acquiring an additional 19,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 114,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,215,000 after purchasing an additional 16,584 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF stock opened at $112.51 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF has a 1-year low of $87.00 and a 1-year high of $117.40. The stock has a market cap of $766.19 million, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.14.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Profile

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.