Aveo Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNK. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 87.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $95.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.64. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $87.79 and a 1-year high of $96.96.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.