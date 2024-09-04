Aveo Capital Partners LLC Has $10.33 Million Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 235,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,914 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for 1.2% of Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $10,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,211,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $375,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 14,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 111.2% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 18,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 9,592 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

IAU opened at $47.09 on Wednesday. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $47.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.94.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

