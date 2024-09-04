Aveo Capital Partners LLC Has $2.13 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,267 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $50.68 on Wednesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.14 and a twelve month high of $51.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.33.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

