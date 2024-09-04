Aveo Capital Partners LLC Invests $7.93 Million in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 74,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,932,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 197.0% during the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TIP opened at $109.06 on Wednesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.74 and a 12 month high of $109.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.98. The stock has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

