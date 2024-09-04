Aveo Capital Partners LLC Sells 2,807 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,807 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3,125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $56.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.16.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

