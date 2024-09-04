AvocadoCoin 1-Day Volume Tops $134,944.65 (AVDO)

AvocadoCoin (AVDO) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 4th. AvocadoCoin has a market cap of $5.67 billion and approximately $134,944.65 worth of AvocadoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AvocadoCoin token can now be bought for approximately $1,013.96 or 0.01746875 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, AvocadoCoin has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002423 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000087 BTC.

AvocadoCoin Token Profile

AvocadoCoin launched on August 1st, 2019. AvocadoCoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. The official website for AvocadoCoin is www.avocadocoin.com. AvocadoCoin’s official Twitter account is @avocadocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GreenCrypto Corporation OU, based in Estonia, aims to create an ecosystem of disruptive technologies applied to agriculture and become a global reference for developing and supporting organic and sustainable products in the world market.

[Telegram](https://t.me/avocadocoin)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40485156/whitepaper%5Favocado%5Fcoin%5Fv175.pdf)”

AvocadoCoin Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AvocadoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AvocadoCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AvocadoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

