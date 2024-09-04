BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 477,600 shares, a decrease of 6.5% from the July 31st total of 511,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 21.0 days.
BAE Systems Stock Down 4.6 %
Shares of BAE Systems stock opened at $17.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.73 and its 200 day moving average is $16.85. BAE Systems has a one year low of $11.80 and a one year high of $18.26.
About BAE Systems
Featured Stories
