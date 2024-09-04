Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.14.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.25 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of Bally’s in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Bally’s from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $18.25 in a report on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.25 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of Bally’s in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bally’s from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Bally’s from $14.00 to $18.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bally’s by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,715,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,912,000 after buying an additional 44,460 shares during the last quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd lifted its holdings in Bally’s by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,910,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Alden Global Capital LLC boosted its position in Bally’s by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alden Global Capital LLC now owns 1,425,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,068,000 after purchasing an additional 554,263 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Bally’s by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 333,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 28,590 shares during the period. Finally, Napatree Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bally’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,684,000. 70.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BALY opened at $17.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.28. The company has a market capitalization of $696.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 2.09. Bally’s has a 12-month low of $7.28 and a 12-month high of $17.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.50.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $621.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.17 million. Bally’s had a negative net margin of 22.52% and a negative return on equity of 51.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bally’s will post -5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bally's Corporation operates as a casino-entertainment company. It owns and manages casinos across 10 states, a golf course in New York, a horse racetrack in Colorado, and has access to OSB licenses in 18 states. It also owns Bally's Interactive International, an online gaming operator; Bally Bet, a sports betting platform; and Bally Casino, an iCasino platform.

