Banana Gun Trading Down 8.8% Over Last Week (BANANA)

Banana Gun (BANANA) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. In the last seven days, Banana Gun has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar. One Banana Gun token can now be purchased for about $36.92 or 0.00063475 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Banana Gun has a total market cap of $126.75 million and approximately $45.49 million worth of Banana Gun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Banana Gun alerts:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002435 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Banana Gun Profile

Banana Gun’s total supply is 8,703,941 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,433,391 tokens. Banana Gun’s official Twitter account is @bananagunbot. Banana Gun’s official website is bananagun.io.

Buying and Selling Banana Gun

According to CryptoCompare, “Banana Gun (BANANA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Banana Gun has a current supply of 8,703,944.33466454 with 3,433,394.49791425 in circulation. The last known price of Banana Gun is 35.3413481 USD and is down -10.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 110 active market(s) with $28,155,288.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bananagun.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banana Gun directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banana Gun should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Banana Gun using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Banana Gun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Banana Gun and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.