BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Purchased by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,954 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in BCE were worth $6,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in BCE by 171.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,284,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $168,736,000 after buying an additional 2,708,625 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BCE in the 4th quarter worth $97,874,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of BCE by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,007,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $551,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217,262 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BCE during the fourth quarter valued at $85,840,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of BCE by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,520,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $178,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,488 shares during the period. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE Price Performance

NYSE BCE opened at $35.34 on Wednesday. BCE Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.13 and a twelve month high of $41.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.96.

BCE Cuts Dividend

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Free Report ) (TSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. BCE had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.729 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 201.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BCE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cibc World Mkts upgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of BCE from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BCE

BCE Company Profile

(Free Report)

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.