Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC Has $2.01 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,699 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 0.9% of Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after buying an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 143.5% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 12,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 7,128 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 376.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 646,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,445,000 after purchasing an additional 28,197 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VTWO opened at $85.95 on Wednesday. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $65.39 and a 52 week high of $92.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.81 and its 200 day moving average is $83.36.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.299 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

