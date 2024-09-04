Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC Has $4.81 Million Position in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC)

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Free Report) by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,758 shares during the period. BlackRock Flexible Income ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.16% of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF worth $4,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF by 927.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Get BlackRock Flexible Income ETF alerts:

BlackRock Flexible Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF stock opened at $52.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.31. BlackRock Flexible Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.54 and a 52-week high of $53.26.

About BlackRock Flexible Income ETF

The BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (BINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed approach to multisector fixed-income exposure globally. It may hold debt and income-producing securities, of any credit quality or maturity, with the objective of maximizing long-term income and capital appreciation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Flexible Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Flexible Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.