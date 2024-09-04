Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 8,203 Shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI)

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Free Report) by 28.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,203 shares during the period. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 29,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 75,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. American National Bank raised its stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 359.6% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $43,000.

SCHI opened at $45.54 on Wednesday. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $40.94 and a 1-year high of $45.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.32.

The Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with intermediate maturities of 5-10 years. SCHI was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

