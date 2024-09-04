Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 4.7% of Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $549,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 34,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,351,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,100,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $505.77 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $375.95 and a twelve month high of $519.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $505.01 and its 200 day moving average is $487.23. The company has a market cap of $458.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.