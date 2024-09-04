Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,690 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,690 shares during the period. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,993,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,132,000 after buying an additional 67,304 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $492,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 23,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SDY stock opened at $139.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $132.82 and its 200-day moving average is $129.97. The stock has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $109.87 and a 52-week high of $140.07.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

