Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 249,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,733 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 2.6% of Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOVT. Morningstar Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,757,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,350,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,624,000 after purchasing an additional 5,635,763 shares in the last quarter. School Employees Retirement Board of Ohio bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $84,018,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 581.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,177,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,738,000.

Shares of BATS:GOVT opened at $23.29 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.66.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.0629 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

