Bechtle (ETR:BC8) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $36.66

Bechtle AG (ETR:BC8 – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €36.66 ($40.73) and last traded at €36.72 ($40.80), with a volume of 189489 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €38.32 ($42.58).

Bechtle Stock Down 4.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of €40.33 and a 200-day moving average of €44.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.14, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Bechtle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bechtle AG provides information technology (IT) services primarily in Europe. The company operates through two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT, and training services for IT operation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bechtle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bechtle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.