Belpointe Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,722 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 2,701 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $6,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 24,963 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. DDFG Inc increased its position in shares of Tesla by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. DDFG Inc now owns 1,065 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 13,511 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,564 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,607,000 after acquiring an additional 7,319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Trading Up 4.7 %

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $9.85 on Wednesday, hitting $220.45. The stock had a trading volume of 38,113,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,037,469. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $704.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.92, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $223.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $278.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSLA. William Blair began coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,696,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

