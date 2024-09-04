Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $10.12 Million Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,248 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $10,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COWZ. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000.
Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance
COWZ stock traded down $1.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.70. 1,679,476 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.67 and its 200-day moving average is $55.54.
Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile
The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.
