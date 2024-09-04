Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $4.55 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 29.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,085 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,690 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 34,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 24.5% during the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 66,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,394,000 after purchasing an additional 12,983 shares during the last quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 0.4% in the second quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC now owns 34,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,419,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 56.3% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 8,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 3,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,176 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVX. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Chevron from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Chevron from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.82.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,237,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,711,135. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $139.62 and a 52 week high of $171.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $151.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The business had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.