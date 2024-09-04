Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $5.51 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,584 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,048,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,202,173. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $66.67 and a one year high of $84.57. The firm has a market cap of $58.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.07.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

