Belpointe Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF (BATS:PSFF)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF (BATS:PSFF – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 152,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF were worth $4,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 75,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF in the second quarter worth $304,000. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF during the first quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 328,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,867,000 after purchasing an additional 13,898 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,181 shares. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.36. The stock has a market cap of $344.96 million, a PE ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.53.

Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF Profile

The Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF (PSFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds of Pacer Swan SOS ETFs that provide exposure to US securities while limiting downside risk with buffers and caps over one year. PSFF was launched on Dec 29, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

