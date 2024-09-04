Belpointe Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,962 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March worth $3,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PMAR. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 156.3% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - March alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Stock Down 1.0 %

PMAR stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,946 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.20 and a 200-day moving average of $37.29. The company has a market cap of $747.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 0.44.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (PMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.