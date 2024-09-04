Belpointe Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC reduced its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 758 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BCK Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.8% during the second quarter. BCK Partners Inc. now owns 3,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Renasant Bank increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 14,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 64.0% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 15,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.50.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE NEE traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $81.28. 2,179,665 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,003,625. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $81.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.99.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 56.13%.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $50,646.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,697. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

