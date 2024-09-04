Belpointe Asset Management LLC Purchases 3,830 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,233 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,198 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. raised its position in Boeing by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 2,943 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Boeing by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 3,336 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 14,941 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on Boeing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $119.00 target price (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Boeing from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.29.

NYSE BA traded up $5.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $166.09. 3,129,561 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,883,801. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.39. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $158.30 and a 12 month high of $267.54. The company has a market capitalization of $101.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.36 and a beta of 1.56.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The company had revenue of $16.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

