Belpointe Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the quarter. General Electric comprises approximately 0.5% of Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $7,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 37.9% in the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Price Performance

NYSE GE traded up $0.87 on Wednesday, reaching $165.08. The company had a trading volume of 976,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,719,052. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.00 billion, a PE ratio of 54.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.21. General Electric has a 12 month low of $84.42 and a 12 month high of $177.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $165.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.07.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 36.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on General Electric from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com lowered General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on General Electric from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on General Electric from $201.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

Read Our Latest Report on General Electric

General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.