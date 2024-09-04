Belpointe Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,100 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JEPQ. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $60,320,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 550.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,051,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,049,000 after buying an additional 890,120 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 7,462.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 794,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,071,000 after buying an additional 783,584 shares during the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,788,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 26.0% during the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,389,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,587,000 after acquiring an additional 493,420 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,095,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,838,682. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $44.95 and a one year high of $56.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.66. The company has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.5569 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

