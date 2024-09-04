Belpointe Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 755 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of Green Brick Partners worth $2,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its position in Green Brick Partners by 377.5% during the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC raised its stake in Green Brick Partners by 1,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the first quarter worth $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Green Brick Partners alerts:

Green Brick Partners Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GRBK traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.90. The company had a trading volume of 84,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,063. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.80. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $37.31 and a one year high of $81.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 8.28 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners ( NASDAQ:GRBK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.55. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The company had revenue of $560.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Green Brick Partners’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Einhorn sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $57,800,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,302,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,295,482. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 44.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on GRBK. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research note on Monday, August 5th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Green Brick Partners from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GRBK

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Green Brick Partners, Inc (NYSE: GRBK), the third largest homebuilder in Dallas-Fort Worth, is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates in Texas, Georgia, and Florida. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.