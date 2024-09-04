Belpointe Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,614 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Objective Capital Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $174.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,729,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,211,204. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $133.34 and a 1 year high of $175.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.98.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

