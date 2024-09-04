Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $19.00. The stock had previously closed at $14.61, but opened at $14.96. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Bilibili shares last traded at $15.24, with a volume of 863,582 shares.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Bilibili from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Benchmark increased their target price on Bilibili from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.90 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.91.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bilibili by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili during the first quarter worth $112,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beck Bode LLC bought a new position in shares of Bilibili in the 2nd quarter valued at $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.67.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.55). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 16.71% and a negative return on equity of 22.44%. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Bilibili Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

