Biogen’s (BIIB) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $285.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 39.13% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $335.00 to $313.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.35.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $204.84 on Wednesday. Biogen has a 52-week low of $189.44 and a 52-week high of $270.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.90.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 15.71%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen will post 16.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

