Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) Now Covered by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 44.09% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BHVN. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Biohaven in a report on Monday, August 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Biohaven from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biohaven presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.44.

Get Biohaven alerts:

View Our Latest Report on BHVN

Biohaven Stock Down 3.1 %

BHVN opened at $38.17 on Wednesday. Biohaven has a twelve month low of $16.45 and a twelve month high of $62.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.68 and a 200-day moving average of $41.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.32.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($1.92). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Biohaven will post -8.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Biohaven

In other news, Director John W. Childs purchased 28,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.67 per share, with a total value of $1,013,028.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,339,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,458,561.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Biohaven in the second quarter valued at about $125,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Biohaven by 614.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.