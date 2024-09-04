Bitcoin Gold Price Hits $21.51 on Major Exchanges (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $376.69 million and approximately $2.13 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for about $21.51 or 0.00037076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.63 or 0.00051084 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00012732 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000309 BTC.
- Komodo (KMD) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000412 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000081 BTC.
Bitcoin Gold Profile
Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org.
Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
