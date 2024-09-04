BitTorrent-New (BTT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $17.19 Million

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 4th. BitTorrent-New has a total market capitalization of $777.98 million and approximately $17.19 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar. One BitTorrent-New token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000258 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001312 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001333 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000515 BTC.

About BitTorrent-New

BTT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 968,246,428,571,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BitTorrent-New

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent [New] (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent [New] has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 968,246,428,571,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent [New] is 0.00000079 USD and is down -4.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 171 active market(s) with $15,775,596.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

