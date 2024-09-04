Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) EVP Sells $1,576,668.00 in Stock

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) EVP Kevin Mcdearis sold 18,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $1,576,668.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,561,996. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Blackbaud Price Performance

Blackbaud stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,392. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 200.39 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.20. Blackbaud, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.32 and a twelve month high of $88.56.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $287.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.26 million. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 3.64%. Blackbaud’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BLKB. StockNews.com upgraded Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI raised Blackbaud to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Blackbaud from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Blackbaud by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 2,240.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,830,000 after buying an additional 60,702 shares during the period. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 4.9% during the second quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 62,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after buying an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in Blackbaud during the second quarter valued at $372,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Blackbaud in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,048,000. 94.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.

Featured Stories

