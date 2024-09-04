BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.041 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Price Performance

Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund stock remained flat at $10.02 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 18,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,064. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.66 and its 200 day moving average is $9.45. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a one year low of $9.02 and a one year high of $11.51.

About BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.

