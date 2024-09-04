BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:FRA)

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.1238 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:FRA traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.93. 97,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,669. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $13.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.05.
About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund
