BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:FRA)

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.1238 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FRA traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.93. 97,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,669. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $13.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.05.

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

