BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust to Issue Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:BMEZ)

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.176 per share on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 20.7% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Stock Performance

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock traded up 0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting 16.02. 313,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,091. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a 1-year low of 12.93 and a 1-year high of 16.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of 15.70 and a 200 day moving average of 15.58.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

