BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:BME)

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.213 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 2.1% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

BME stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.30. The company had a trading volume of 23,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,424. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a twelve month low of $35.53 and a twelve month high of $42.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.74.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

