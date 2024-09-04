BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Position Boosted by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co grew its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,829 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $8,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BLK. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.6% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,449,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth about $368,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 1.5% during the second quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,899 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 141.3% in the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on BlackRock from $1,025.00 to $1,013.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Argus increased their price objective on BlackRock from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $842.00 to $837.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $920.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on BlackRock from $974.00 to $969.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $881.47.

Insider Activity

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total transaction of $10,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,832,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total transaction of $10,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,832,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total transaction of $1,289,224.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,732 shares in the company, valued at $4,826,802.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,042 shares of company stock valued at $79,387,117. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock Stock Performance

NYSE BLK opened at $886.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $843.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $810.28. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $596.18 and a 1 year high of $903.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $10.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.96 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 32.36%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.34 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $5.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.84%.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.