BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:BKT)

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0882 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.

BlackRock Income Trust Stock Performance

BKT stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.41. The company had a trading volume of 76,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,949. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.16 and a 200 day moving average of $11.85. BlackRock Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.55 and a fifty-two week high of $12.64.

Get BlackRock Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock Income Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.