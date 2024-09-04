BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:BKT)

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0882 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.
BlackRock Income Trust Stock Performance
BKT stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.41. The company had a trading volume of 76,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,949. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.16 and a 200 day moving average of $11.85. BlackRock Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.55 and a fifty-two week high of $12.64.
BlackRock Income Trust Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Income Trust
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Why Dick’s Could Be a Slam Dunk for Your Investment Portfolio
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Introduction to Fibonacci Retracement Levels
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Top 3 Stocks to Outperform the S&P 500 in a Downturn
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.