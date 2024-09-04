Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Shares Sold by WealthBridge Capital Management LLC

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Free Report) by 19.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 245,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,275 shares during the period. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust accounts for 1.7% of WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $5,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Relative Value Partners Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $1,420,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 163,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 176.3% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 32,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 20,628 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $354,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Price Performance

Shares of BTT remained flat at $21.44 during trading hours on Wednesday. 11,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,527. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 12-month low of $18.90 and a 12-month high of $21.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.85.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Cuts Dividend

About Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.046 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

