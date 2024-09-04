BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) Increases Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0525 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This is a boost from BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.1% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:BYM traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.92. 37,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,100. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.45. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 52-week low of $9.30 and a 52-week high of $12.38.

About BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

